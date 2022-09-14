Jack Campbell shows off new custom Oilers goalie mask

Jack Campbell has arrived to the Edmonton Oilers in style.

Campbell, who signed a five-year, $25 million contract in free agency with the Oilers in July, has hit Edmonton with a brand new custom mask.

The Oilers revealed Campbell’s new artwork in a tweet Monday.

The mask, designed by artist Mask artist David Gunnarsson of DaveArt, features an Oilers’ wordmark down each jawline, his familiar No. 36 on the chin, and oil drops on both the left and right sides. Oil drops are also featured running down the top of the mask.

“It is always a joy to paint and create masks together with my friend Jack Campbell,” Gunnarsson wrote in an Instagram post. “We have worked together for more than a decade. This new Oilers mask is created in a classic action style, loaded with extreme detail work and 3-D effects… a design which live and breath Edmonton Oilers. Thanks Jack for the paint ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gunnarsson (@daveart)

The mask wasn’t the only gear reveal for Campbell on Monday.

His new Vaughn setup, predominantly white with blue trim and orange lettering, was also revealed via a tweet from Tom Gazzola of TSN 1260.

Informal skate underway at the Downtown Community Arena. Pretty much everyone taking part in the skate. Here is a look at newcomer Jack Campbell. pic.twitter.com/a4z72NOTzK — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 12, 2022

Campbell has used Vaughn, and a minimalist pad design, throughout his NHL career.

It’s seemed to work, with a fresh new contract intact, and a career .916 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average in 135 games over parts of seven seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and Dallas Stars.