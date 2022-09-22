Oilers lines and defence pairs on first day of training camp

The Edmonton Oilers are keen on returning to the Western Conference Final, and beyond, and it’ll start with the first skate of training camp.

The Oilers, whose Stanley Cup aspirations officially started Thursday, broke camp Thursday with two groups.

GROUP 1

Zach Hyman – Leon Draisaitl – Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Ryan McLeod – Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway – Ryan Malone – Jake Virtanen

James Hamblin – Noah Philp – Jake Chiasson/Matvei Petrov

Darnell Nurse – Maximus Wanner

Philip Broberg – Tyson Barrie

Markus Niemelainen – Jason Demers

Alex Peters – Michael Kesselring

Jack Campbell

Adam Fanti

Olivier Rodrigue

Hyman debuts with Draisaitl and Puljujarvi to form what’ll likely be Edmonton’s second unit behind Connor McDavid’s trio. Draisaitl was fourth in league scoring with 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) last season.

Nugent-Hopkins, at least to start, will start on the wing with the freshly signed McLeod and Foegele. Jake Virtanen, in camp on a try-out, is with Malone and Holloway.

Defenceman Cody Ceci will not participate in the first few days of camp, with a potential return date of Sunday. Ceci strained his hamstring during informal skates last weekend. Fellow blueliner Slater Koekkoek is out indefinitely because of personal reasons.

Goaltender Mike Smith is expected to return to his home in Kelowna and be placed on long-term injury reserve for the remainder of his contract after failing his physical.

GROUP 2

Edmonton’s second group, featuring the likes of McDavid, Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto, and Stuart Skinner, is expected to skate later in the day.

It’ll be expected that Kane returning to a spot alongside McDavid to form Edmonton’s top duo. McDavid paced the NHL with 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) en route to another Art Ross Trophy grab, and Kane was eighth in team scoring with 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in just 43 games after signing a one-year pact in Edmonton in January.