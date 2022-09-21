New Oilers alternate jersey appears to have been leaked (PHOTOS)

What’s old is new again for the Edmonton Oilers and their latest alternate jersey.
While we’re dealing with a bit of a pixelated image here, Twitter user Eric Andrews offered up a leaked image of the Oilers’ Reverse Retro jersey for their upcoming season.
The image features a navy blue Oilers jersey, along with an alternative logo (in new colours) that the team first used from 2001-2006.
Not my photo, but here’s a full look at the Oilers’ reverse retro jersey. @icethetics @UniWatch @sportslogosnet pic.twitter.com/jjVovyqHNP
— Eric Andrews (@WALaxer19) September 21, 2022
It’s a throwback to one of the Oilers’ most iconic, if not a little bit contentious looks — the classic “oil drop” look created by Canadian artist Todd McFarlane, who was previously a co-owner of the team.
The jersey also features orange and white stripes on the arms and bottom of the jersey.
The uniform posted by Andrews lines up with a picture posted earlier in the week by Oilers reporter Tom Gazzola.
— Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 20, 2022
Andrews said he “saw it on a jersey Facebook group” in a follow-up Tweet. Popular jersey info source Icethetics did share the image though, which is usually a pretty good sign there’s an authenticity to the new look.
Soon enough, we’ll hopefully have official confirmation from the team about what the new threads look like, in a bit clearer quality.
