New Oilers alternate jersey appears to have been leaked (PHOTOS)

What’s old is new again for the Edmonton Oilers and their latest alternate jersey.

While we’re dealing with a bit of a pixelated image here, Twitter user Eric Andrews offered up a leaked image of the Oilers’ Reverse Retro jersey for their upcoming season.

The image features a navy blue Oilers jersey, along with an alternative logo (in new colours) that the team first used from 2001-2006.

It’s a throwback to one of the Oilers’ most iconic, if not a little bit contentious looks — the classic “oil drop” look created by Canadian artist Todd McFarlane, who was previously a co-owner of the team.

The jersey also features orange and white stripes on the arms and bottom of the jersey.

The uniform posted by Andrews lines up with a picture posted earlier in the week by Oilers reporter Tom Gazzola.

Andrews said he “saw it on a jersey Facebook group” in a follow-up Tweet. Popular jersey info source Icethetics did share the image though, which is usually a pretty good sign there’s an authenticity to the new look.

Soon enough, we’ll hopefully have official confirmation from the team about what the new threads look like, in a bit clearer quality.