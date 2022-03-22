All the Edmonton restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
Filipino Restaurant Month is just one week away!
When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced that Canada would be getting its first ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.
For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, and more will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
That list of food spots was just announced, and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.
From April 1 to 30, five different Filipino restaurants will be available for diners to discover and try.
Edmonton diners can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.
Bro’Kin Yolk
Address: 1641 102nd Street NW, Edmonton
Max’s Restaurant
Address: 11650 142nd Street NW, Edmonton
Cebuchon & BBQ
Address: 7451 Roper Road NW, Edmonton
Filistix
Address: 10621 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Address: 8900 114th Street NW, Edmonton
Manila Grill Express
Address: 13905 127th Street NW, Edmonton