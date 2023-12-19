This MASSIVE Christmas display is in a neighbourhood outside Edmonton

Streets in a town just outside of Edmonton are lit up with thousands of Christmas lights, and this display has become a can’t-miss event in the region.

The area has become so festive over the years that it’s been named Stony Plain Lane, according to a Facebook post.

“Our community has grown, and streets have expanded which leads us to a new name fitting for years to come,” the newly minted lane stated.

It has grown to include a dozen streets that also have the fantastic Griswold House, with decorations that have been illuminating the neighbourhood since early December.

Photos from years past truly show how hard the street and community of Graybriar in Stony Plain go for the holidays, and it’s certainly a must-visit Christmas display in the Edmonton region this holiday season.

The event is free to check out; however, non-perishable food and cash donations are encouraged and will go to the Parkland Food Bank.

If you are in the holiday mood and looking to see even more gorgeous Christmas lights this weekend, check out Candy Cane Lane, which is always a festive sight to see heading into the holiday long weekend.

Stony Plain Lane

Where: Briarwood Point, Stony Plain