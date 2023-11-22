EventsChristmasWinter

The outrageous "Griswold house" in Alberta will return this holiday season

Jon Harringa/Facebook | Christmas Vacation/IMDB

If you love holiday movies, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a staple feature, and who could forget the brightly lit Griswold house?

Well, this holiday season, you must see it for yourself.

An Alberta man has recreated the legendary light display from the movie, and it’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie.

It’s become a must-see for those in the region, and decorations are set to be up during the first week of December, with an anticipated date of December 1.

This will be the fourth year Jon Harringa has decorated his home at 64 Briarwood Point in Stony Plain as the Griswold house. He grabbed international attention when he debuted the flashy scene back in 2020.

Last year, Harringa went all out with string lights covering the entire home.

The RV was also decorated, and Santa and his reindeer were on top, with Cousin Eddie in a robe (and nothing more).

He even got the Griswold family’s 1989 Ford Taurus Wagon parked in front of the home too, the dedication was REAL!

The house was lit up until the New Year last year, and here’s hoping that will be the case this year too.

Stony Plain is just 40 minutes west of Edmonton’s downtown core, so head out and take a look at the Griswold house when it’s ready. We can guarantee you and your family will have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.

While you’re in the area, check out even more of the best places to see Christmas lights around Edmonton.

With files from Laine Mitchell

