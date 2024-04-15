What are some stereotypically Canadian things in Edmonton that you would show to a tourist? Or a newcomer to the city?

An Edmontonian looking for suggestions to show their Argentinian partner asked the question on Reddit, and the hundreds of responses were all super solid.

Whether you’re looking to entertain friends and family from out of the country or just want to sample the best of Canada here in Edmonton, this is what people have to say.

The top comment was all about Edmonton’s nearby national park: “Elk Island National Park? Maybe go see some Bison.”

Another user wrote, “Definitely the Mackenzie brothers statue at the Ice District,” referring to the famous statue of Canadian icons Bob and Doug Mackenzie.

Other suggestions the commenter offered were drinks on a patio that requires heaters, going to a hockey game, and, of course, getting a poutine.

“Fort Edmonton for some local history, the zoo (has local animals like wolves and lynx that can’t be seen normally), Elk Island, Jasper or Banff/Kananaskis for a longer trip to the mountains, the Royal Alberta Museum, river valley walks, hockey games, ice skating, tour of WEM,” another suggested.

Regional cuisine, including Caesars, ketchup chips, and green onion cakes, was another popular one.

“Ginger beef! I recently learned that this is a Western Canada thing. Good ginger beef is an amazing treat,” a user mentioned.

If we could add one more, it would likely be checking out the newly-opened Beavertails location on Whyte Avenue.

“Take him to an Oilers viewing party or an actual game while they make the playoff run. As a football fan, he might appreciate it.”

Another suggested a road trip through Alberta, saying, “I’d suggest Drumheller and the Mountains. I think it’s fun we have so many climate zones in our province. If you’re stuck to the city I’d just make sure he tries a poutine and a Caesar at a bar when the Oilers are playing lol.”

What stereotypically Canadian things would you show a visitor to Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.