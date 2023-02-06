Edmonton's music scene is reeling after Station on Jasper shuts its doors

Edmonton’s music scene was dealt a severe blow late last week after Station on Jasper abruptly shut its doors for good.

The venue, which had been open for the past five years, posted a message announcing the closure on its website and social media pages Friday afternoon.

After five years, Station on Jasper has hung up its microphone. We have had many outstanding shows and incredible nights to remember. Our team has been nothing but superb – and we can’t thank them enough. — Station On Jasper (@StationOnJasper) February 3, 2023

“A lot of amazing musicians shared their talents on our stages with a lot of Edmontonians – and we are proud to have been part of that,” read a statement on the venue’s website.

“We worked hard to reopen after all the Covid closures, but it was a tough ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Station On Jasper (@stationonjasper)

Artists and locals expressed their disappointment on social media:

This is pretty sad. It hurts my souls to lose another small music venue in the heart of our city. Sorry to lose you @StationOnJasper. #yeg #yegdt #yegcc https://t.co/IbBbRe2HR1 — Dan St. Pierre (@stpierredan) February 4, 2023

@StationOnJasper was in our top 5 favourites to perform at. We feel for its employees who were always outstanding but we are more deeply saddened by this systemic failure within the industry that allows such amazing venues like this to close. — Caroline Lambert-Mimnaugh (@LambertMimnaugh) February 4, 2023

You might also like: Canadian man eats hot pepper at city council meeting to prove climate change is NBD

Rock gods Disturbed are coming to Edmonton this spring

A huge celebration of Edmonton's Black culinary scene starts this weekend

As one of a handful of mid-sized music venues in Edmonton, Station on Jasper was an important spot for touring and emerging Canadian musicians.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, the Station on Jasper can no longer host next week’s Antilove show and was unable to find a last-minute replacement venue within the timeframe. This means I will sadly not be able to visit Edmonton for this year’s mini-tour. pic.twitter.com/H79sA1J3sk — Vanden Dool (@VandenDoolMusic) February 4, 2023

Station on Jasper opened in June 2018 in the space once occupied by the Needle Vinyl Tavern, which closed as a result of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against one of the owners.

Several upcoming Juno-related events that were scheduled to take place at the location are now being rescheduled.