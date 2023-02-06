News

Edmonton's music scene is reeling after Station on Jasper shuts its doors

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Feb 6 2023, 9:28 pm
Edmonton's music scene is reeling after Station on Jasper shuts its doors
UnderTheSea/Shutterstock

Edmonton’s music scene was dealt a severe blow late last week after Station on Jasper abruptly shut its doors for good.

The venue, which had been open for the past five years, posted a message announcing the closure on its website and social media pages Friday afternoon.

“A lot of amazing musicians shared their talents on our stages with a lot of Edmontonians – and we are proud to have been part of that,” read a statement on the venue’s website. 

 “We worked hard to reopen after all the Covid closures, but it was a tough ride.”

 

Artists and locals expressed their disappointment on social media:

As one of a handful of mid-sized music venues in Edmonton, Station on Jasper was an important spot for touring and emerging Canadian musicians. 

Station on Jasper opened in June 2018 in the space once occupied by the Needle Vinyl Tavern, which closed as a result of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against one of the owners. 

Several upcoming Juno-related events that were scheduled to take place at the location are now being rescheduled.

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
