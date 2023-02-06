Rock gods Disturbed are coming to Edmonton this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the greatest rock bands of the 21st century is coming to Edmonton this spring.

Grammy-nominated Disturbed announced that the Take Back Your Life Tour is coming to Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10.

The multi-platinum-selling heavy metal band is also stopping in Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Toronto on the 2023 North American tour. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, February 10 at 10 am.

Disturbed is a two-time Grammy nominee and was named Rock Artist of the Year in 2017 by the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Chicago-based rockers have sold over 17 million albums and had their music streamed nearly eight billion times.

The heavy metal quartet has had five consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard Top 200, one of only two rock groups to achieve the feat. Their 2022 album, Divisive, is their 15th number one on Rock Radio with hits including “Hey You,” “Unstoppable,” and more.

Popular Canadian rockers Theory of a Deadman (“Bad Girlfriend,” “Rx (Medicate)”) will open for Disturbed during the performance at Rogers Place.

When: May 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 am.