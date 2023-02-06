A huge celebration of Edmonton's Black culinary scene starts this weekend

A new dining week celebrating Edmonton’s diverse Black-owned food scene begins this weekend, and local foodies better bring an appetite.

Feed the Soul Edmonton is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses and takes place from February 10 to 17.

Up to 18 different restaurants, including retail, home-based, and online stores, will participate in Feed the Soul YEG. According to event co-organizer Rochelle Ignacio, the dining week was inspired by a Netflix docuseries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feed the Soul Dining Week (@feedthesoulyeg)

“I was inspired to create a platform to celebrate Edmonton’s Black-owned culinary community after watching the Netflix docuseries, High on the Hog, where food writer Stephen Satterfield traced the origins of African-American cuisine,” said Ignacio in an interview with Daily Hive. “The goal is to talk about the rich food history from our diverse homelands and of course, share tastes of our traditions. This is really how Feed The Soul Dining Week was born.”

Diners will be treated to bold, flavour-packed offerings during Edmonton’s Black History Month. These include dine-in restaurants like Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine and Spice ‘n Rice, take-out spots like Graham’s Jerk House and Café Caribbean, and makers such as Layered by Rissa, Token Bitters, and Mojo Jojo Pickles.

There will also be daily flash sales from participating restaurants, and a $5 jerk chicken pop-up at Flava Cafe on Friday, February 10. For a full list of participating businesses, visit the website here.

“Edmonton’s black food community is such a diverse and fantastic space,” said Robert Tyndale, chair of the Federation of Black Canadians. “There’s a range of different cuisines that could apply to anyone willing to go on an adventure, embracing new depths in tastes and flavours on the journey.”

Jeanne Lehman, founder and CEO of Black Canadian Women in Action, added that Feed the Soul YEG is a perfect opportunity for connection.

“This occasion will bring together not only the Black communities in our city but all communities,” said Lehman. “Sharing the exquisite and delectable food of Africa and the Caribbean on a platform like this is what so many of us have been waiting for.”

Feed the Soul YEG also includes a literacy component with a booklist featuring food history and recipe books from Black authors. The dining week’s partners at the locally owned bookstore Glass Bookshop are bringing in select titles to enhance the events.

“Edmonton is blessed with some amazing Black-owned restaurants offering delectable dishes drawn from a rich diversity of African and Caribbean cultures,” shared David Shepherd, MLA for Edmonton City Centre. “Whether stewed beef, jerk chicken, kitfo beef and injera, spicy tropical dill pickles or a classic roti, there will be something pleasing to every palate.”

Ignacio is also the co-founder and managing partner of Black Owned Market Edmonton (BOM YEG), a community-led volunteer collective that aims to uplift, support and build up local Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, creatives and community organizations.

The BOM YEG Collective will feature Black Muslim vendors at Amir Sulaiman’s concert on Saturday, February 18, presented by Mosquers Film Festival.

“I want to really thank everyone who has joined me on this incredible journey,” added Ignacio. “From a one-time pop-up market that I created to now, multiple social enterprises I’m excited to keep supporting the business community and contribute to the economic empowerment of the Black community. When one of us eats, we all eat.”

Feed the Soul YEG

When: February 10 to 17, 2023

Where: Various participating restaurants

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short