Stanley Cup favourite? Early look at Oilers lines for next season

The Edmonton Oilers have done quite a bit of good business to start their offseason and their forward group may be among the NHL’s best.

Outside of bringing back several players for another year, acting GM Jeff Jackson also found a way to add a bit of firepower to the team’s forward group. The result could be one of the deepest forward lineups across the entire league.

The additions of Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, two bonafide top-six wingers, will give the Oilers plenty of options up front. Re-signing Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Mattias Janmark, and Corey Perry gives Edmonton four capable lines to roll out for just about every game.

Some think this has positioned the Oilers for another shot at the Stanley Cup, but how exactly will they roll their lines to start the season? October is still a few months away, but there is plenty of time to speculate on line combos.

Here is a look at how the Oilers could look up front when the Winnipeg Jets visit town on October 9.

First line

Jeff Skinner-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman

The Oilers would be smart to break up last year’s top line and try out the newly acquired Skinner on McDavid’s left wing in place of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Skinner would provide something that McDavid has not had for the majority of his career: a shot-first proven goalscorer. We know that McDavid has a knack for finding the back of the net himself, but he has always been the type of player who looks for the pass first.

Having a finisher like Skinner on his line should theoretically result in a lot more good looks on net. Plus, more shots on net means more opportunities for Zach Hyman to clean up the garbage.

Second line

Dylan Holloway-Leon Draisaitl-Viktor Arvidsson

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Arvidsson should be on the Oilers’ second line alongside Leon Draisaitl when the new season starts.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch mentioned that Draisaitl lacked the quality of linemates that other superstars across the league are given and Arvidsson, who is one year removed from a 59-point season, would be a big upgrade from what he has had in previous seasons. The hope is that the two can spark chemistry similar to McDavid and Hyman.

Holloway has proven to work well as a puck transporter with Draisaitl. The duo looked good in the playoffs and the 22-year-old deserves an extended top-six look at least to start the season.

Third line

Adam Henrique-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Ryan McLeod

Nugent-Hopkins on the third line!? Yes, the time has finally come to realize that the Oilers could run their 2011 first-overall pick as the team’s third-line centre.

For the first time in his career, the Oilers have enough solid top-six options to run a three-headed centerman depth chart of McDavid, Draisaitl, and RNH on separate lines. Henrique has played wing before and adds a scoring touch to the line.

McLeod on RW would be something new for the speedy forward, but if he can adjust he would add some speed and defensive presence to help solidify this as a potential shutdown third line.

Fourth line

Mattias Janmark-James Hamblin-Connor Brown

Two unlikely fan favourites return to make up two-thirds of the Oilers’ expected fourth line next season.

Janmark and Brown are known for their PK prowess, but had a few really good showings at even-strength over the playoffs, specifically in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Having them anchor down the fourth line to start the season seems like a no-brainer.

It feels like there might be a changing of the guard for the 4C spot next season, and James Hamblin, who showed well in 31 NHL games last season, is the frontrunner to land it if Derek Ryan proves to be over the hill.

Extras

Evander Kane-Derek Ryan-Corey Perry

Evander Kane would be in the lineup if we knew what kind of injury he was dealing with. He sat out most of the Stanley Cup Final with something and there is a lot of speculation that whatever it is might keep him out to start the season. Also, he remains a prime trade candidate for an Oilers team that needs to open up some cap space.

Ryan’s time as a regular NHLer may be coming to a close at the age of 37. It was evident last season that he had lost a step or two, and the same could be said for Perry. They both remain great locker room presences.