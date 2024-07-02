Edmonton Oilers fans are thrilled with what the team was able to accomplish on the first day of NHL free agency.

Though the team doesn’t officially have a new GM in place, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson still managed to get a lot of work done while in the role. Edmonton signed 12 new contracts, adding Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson and re-signing Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Corey Perry, and Adam Henrique.

This has resulted in an Oilers forward group that may be the deepest in the entire league, a positive sign for a team looking to redeem itself next season after coming within one win of the Stanley Cup.

Jackson has previously said that he doesn’t want to be Oilers GM, but fans are asking him to reconsider after such a successful day.

Jeff Jackson has united Oilers twitter. Do you know how insane that is? He’s made everyone happy and you love to see it. — Dyl (@dhockey13) July 2, 2024

Paul Coffey: I don’t want to be a coach. *Proceeds to get the absolute most out of a very average D core* Jeff Jackson: I don’t want to be the GM. *Proceeds to have the greatest Day 1 Free Agency in Oilers history* Maybe we just need more hockey men who don’t want the job lol — Austin Hockey (@AHockey1993) July 2, 2024

Oilers Fans seeing all of Jeff Jackson’s Free Agent Signings Today pic.twitter.com/QctBsCYSo7 — Captain Jack 🏴‍☠️ (@OilersJack) July 2, 2024

Jeff Jackson: “I don’t want to be GM” Proceeds to have one of the best free agencies of any Oilers GM. — Spud McKenzie (@SpuddyMcKenzie) July 2, 2024

Still cannot believe the masterclass Jeff Jackson pulled off yesterday — Shaedon (@Shae_Nuge93) July 2, 2024

Jeff Jackson: "I don't want to be General Manager" Also Jeff Jackson cooking up the best signings in the Free Agency market: pic.twitter.com/YNzwT1rfM1 — WCC – Evander Gagner (@EvanderGagner) July 2, 2024

Man did Jeff Jackson knock it out of the park yesterday! He has to get under the cap still and get new deals done for Broberg and Holloway. Looking forward to seeing what he does there. Can't wait for next season! @EdmontonOilers should be a juggernaut! — 🇨🇦 Chris – 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇪 #LetsGoOilers (@Krawlers4) July 2, 2024

Jeff Jackson is what happens when you put a former player agent in the GM role. He truly understands both sides of the transaction and can negotiate from a position of power. What a free agency day for the Oilers! #LetsGoOilers — Russty (@Russty1105) July 2, 2024

jeff jackson is like a superhero that doesn’t want their powers #oilers — Hudson Alexander (@yaboihudso) July 2, 2024

I vote for Jeff Jackson and his team to continue to play the #Oilers GM role.

Anyone else agree? — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) July 2, 2024

The words of support for Jackson to take the GM job might also be helped along by an ill-received rumour that the Oilers may be considering ex-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman for the job. Bowman comes with plenty of baggage due to his alleged involvement in a sexual assault scandal while he was GM of the Blackhawks.

Some fans have even come up with petitions to dissuade the Oilers from making the potential hire.

Stop Stan Bowman from working in the NHL – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/V0xZn1XZFF via @CdnChange — Jmoney 💣 (@BouchBombs) July 1, 2024

No matter what happens with the job, it’s hard for Oilers fans to be disappointed with how the team has opened up the offseason. The forward group might be the best it’s ever looked in the past few decades.

We’ll see if the Oilers can continue the positive momentum into the rest of the summer.