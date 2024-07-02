SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans love Jeff Jackson's free agent work, want him to stay as GM

Jul 2 2024, 10:30 pm
@EdmontonOilers/X | Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers fans are thrilled with what the team was able to accomplish on the first day of NHL free agency.

Though the team doesn’t officially have a new GM in place, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson still managed to get a lot of work done while in the role. Edmonton signed 12 new contracts, adding Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson and re-signing Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Corey Perry, and Adam Henrique.

This has resulted in an Oilers forward group that may be the deepest in the entire league, a positive sign for a team looking to redeem itself next season after coming within one win of the Stanley Cup.

Jackson has previously said that he doesn’t want to be Oilers GM, but fans are asking him to reconsider after such a successful day.

The words of support for Jackson to take the GM job might also be helped along by an ill-received rumour that the Oilers may be considering ex-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman for the job. Bowman comes with plenty of baggage due to his alleged involvement in a sexual assault scandal while he was GM of the Blackhawks.

Some fans have even come up with petitions to dissuade the Oilers from making the potential hire.

No matter what happens with the job, it’s hard for Oilers fans to be disappointed with how the team has opened up the offseason. The forward group might be the best it’s ever looked in the past few decades.

We’ll see if the Oilers can continue the positive momentum into the rest of the summer.

