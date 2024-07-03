9 former Oilers player who changed teams in free agency

The Edmonton Oilers have had quite a busy offseason just over a week after losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In that short time, the team has signed upwards of a dozen new contracts and added another first-round pick to the organization. It’s been a time of quick change as the Oilers try to bolster their team to finish the job next season.

Yet, in all the chaos, there have also been plenty of ex-Oilers that fans might recognize who have changed teams over the last few days. Some of those players were on the team last season, while others might have more obscure histories with the team.

Here is a complete list of all the former Oilers players who found new homes in free agency this week.

1. Devin Shore

Team: Minnesota Wild

Contract: One year ($775,000 AAV)

The veteran forward spent last season with the Seattle Kraken and scored 4 points in 21 NHL games. Shore spent three seasons with the Oilers between 2020 and 2023.

2. Warren Foegele

Team: LA Kings

Contract: Three years ($3.5 million AAV)

Foegele is coming off a career year with the Oilers. He scored a career-high 20 goals and 41 points in 82 games last season and added three goals and eight more points in 22 playoff games.

3. Vincent Desharnais

Team: Vancouver Canucks

Contract: Two years ($2 million AAV)

The menacing defender broke into the NHL at the age of 26 just last year and has built himself into an effective defence-first bottom pair guy. He had a goal and 11 points with the Oilers last season.

4. Sam Carrick

Team: New York Rangers

Contract: Three years ($1 million AAV)

A trade deadline pickup by the Oilers this past season, Carrick endeared himself to the fanbase with the use of his fists rather than his production. He got into two fights and picked up six points in 26 games with Edmonton.

5. Pat Maroon

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Contract: One year ($1.3 million)

The one-time 30-goal scorer for the Oilers has found plenty of success since being traded from the team in 2018. Maroon has three Stanley Cup rings to show for his time in the league and will now have an opportunity to play with another generational Connor in Chicago.

6. Laurent Brossoit

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Contract: Two years ($3.3 million AAV)

Brossoit has an extensive history with Edmonton, having spent his WHL career playing for the Oil Kings before getting traded to the Oilers from the Calgary Flames in 2013. He had a 7-13-2 record in Edmonton and has since won a Stanley Cup as a member of the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights.

7. Cam Talbot

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Contract: Two years ($2.5 million AAV)

At one point, Talbot was thought to be the Oilers’ goalie of the future. He recorded a 104-95-19 record over four seasons with Edmonton before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019.

8. Jack Campbell

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Contract: One year ($775,000 AAV)

The Soup era came to a quiet end in Edmonton after two awful seasons with the Oilers. After getting bought out last weekend, Campbell will get another chance with a lot less expectations in Detroit.

9. Troy Grosenick

Team: Minnesota Wild

Contract: One year ($775,000 AAV)

Who…? Grosenick never actually played a single game with the Oilers but was briefly on the roster for about a month after being picked up on waivers in 2021. He was then placed on waivers by the Oilers and picked up by the LA Kings.