First look at the Edmonton Oilers' 2024-25 season schedule

Edmonton Oilers fans can officially start to circle dates on the calendar as the NHL has released the team’s schedule for the 2024-25 season.

A day after the team signed 12 new contracts on the opening day of free agency, we now know when and where we can expect some of those new faces to suit up for the Oilers next season.

Edmonton will open up their season with a four-game homestand, the first of which will take place on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

Here is the calendar view:

Edmonton will line up against their provincial rival Calgary Flames three times in the upcoming season. Two of those matchups will be on home ice, with the first coming early in the season on October 13 and the second taking place near the end on March 29.

A rematch of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers will go on December 16 at Rogers Place, while Florida will host a second one on February 27.

Oilers fans will get their first look at the NHL’s newest team when Edmonton travels to Utah on November 29. Utah will play its first game in the Alberta capital city in a New Year’s Eve spectacle on December 31.

Here are some other notable games to circle on the schedule:

October 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Connor Bedard visits town)

October 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sidney Crosby’s annual visit)

January 13 vs. LA Kings (Warren Foegele returns to Edmonton)

January 21 vs. Washington Capitals (Alex Ovechkin annual visit)

February 1 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (only game in Edmonton)

March 6 vs. Montreal Canadiens (only game in Edmonton)

April 16 @ San Jose Sharks (last game of the season)

Tickets for these games are expected to go on sale at some point over the next few months.