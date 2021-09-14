St. Albert Pride event cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

A Pride event set for this weekend just outside of Edmonton has been called off, as COVID-19 cases across the province continue to rise.

St. Albert’s pride event was scheduled to occur Saturday, September 18 at Rotary Park.

“It is with much sadness that we share that the Board of Directors of Outloud has made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s St. Albert pride event,” the event posted to their Twitter.

Pride and Covid Update:

To our vendors, volunteers and performers, please check your e-mail. We appreciate all your hard work, dedication and preparation to make this event as magical as possible. We hope to see you all next year🌈 pic.twitter.com/xiqQfNDPfM — Outloud St. Albert (@OutloudStAlbert) September 14, 2021

Organizers hope for a return in 2022.

On Monday, Alberta reported more than 4,700 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.