NewsCoronavirus

St. Albert Pride event cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 14 2021, 11:45 am
St. Albert Pride event cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases
Pride flag at a Pride Parade (lazyllama/Shutterstock)

A Pride event set for this weekend just outside of Edmonton has been called off, as COVID-19 cases across the province continue to rise.

St. Albert’s pride event was scheduled to occur Saturday, September 18 at Rotary Park.

“It is with much sadness that we share that the Board of Directors of Outloud has made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s St. Albert pride event,” the event posted to their Twitter.

Organizers hope for a return in 2022.

On Monday, Alberta reported more than 4,700 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT