Alberta offering new card-sized printable COVID-19 vaccination records

Albertans will soon have access to printable, card-sized COVID-19 vaccination records, or have the option to display them on their phone or tablet.

The smaller COVID-19 vaccination record will be available Thursday, September 16 through MyHealth Records.

“We continue to make it easier for Albertans to securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere through MyHealth Records,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a press release.

The government issued a photo of what Albertans can expect the record to look like.

The provincial government also revealed that work is underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code, and it is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

More than 110,000 Albertans have created their MyHealth Records account in the last three weeks, bringing the total number of users to about 910,000.