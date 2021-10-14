Play a round of Squid Game at this Edmonton Halloween event

Ready for some red light–green light action? A Halloween weekend event in Edmonton is giving you the chance to play, or view, some Squid Game action.

The event promises iconic games of the hit series, including red light–green light, marbles, and tug of war.

You might also like: A haunted Alberta hotel is hosting a spooky party this Halloween

6 best things to do in Edmonton on a Halloween date

7 best Edmonton-themed costumes for this year's Halloween

You can either participate in the game itself, or be a spectator in all the chaos, choosing your favourite player to succeed like in the series.

Tickets to play will cost you $32.84, while a spectator ticket goes for $11.62 with fees.

The event challenges you to outsmart, outwit and outlast 39 fellow players, with the winner being awarded a prize at the end.

Players will also get free entry to an after party before 9 pm, according to the event listing.

Time: Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 to 8 pm

Address: 15135 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Cost: $11.62-$32.84