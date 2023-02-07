5 hidden bars and speakeasies to check out in Edmonton (MAPPED)

Looking for the best speakeasy in Edmonton? Can you keep a secret?

These places like to play hard-to-get, but they’re definitely worth the effort. Lucky for you, we’ve done most of the work to be able to find these hidden spots (and what to expect).

Here are some great speakeasies to check out in Edmonton.

Located underneath Fox Burger, this low-key underground bar is in the exact same place as the old boiler room that heated the entire building back in the day — hence the name. The cast iron boiler is still in the room and is an interesting centrepiece of the space.

Fox Burger is known for its burgers and drinks, and this basement bar will offer the same.

All you need to do is head downstairs, enter through the door that says “keep out,” and grab a table or spot at the bar. It has the vibe of a speakeasy and the type of spot you’ll get cool points for knowing about.

Address: 6423 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Alchemy is known as a high-end cocktail bar right beside Rogers Stadium, but it’s also known as slightly elusive. That’s because the wonderful interior, and its amazing cocktails and food, are hidden behind a beautiful swinging bookshelf.

Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

The Chameleon is a pop-up speakeasy bar situated inside The Bower, a place already known for bespoke cocktails and appetizers. When it’s running, you can enjoy this concept on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: The Bower – 10538 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Little Hong Kong

Baijiu is a super popular YEG spot, and Little Hong Kong is the tucked-inside concept serving “forbidden cocktails.”

Both serve Asian-inspired exotic drinks and family-style plates, and in 2022 it placed #23 best bar in Canada.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Saint City Prohibition

Okay, it’s in St. Albert and not Edmonton, but a bar so close that is celebrating the Prohibition era has to be on the list.

This is a pop-up speakeasy in Edmonton on weekends, and what is it during the day? A lunch spot? A casual restaurant? No…it’s a gift shop.

Address: 50 St Thomas Street #102B, St. Albert

