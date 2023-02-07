10 must-try drinks at this year's YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest has officially kicked off for another celebration of all things sugary sweet in 2023.

This year, the 12th annual festival is running from February 1 to 28. Participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers are competing to be voted YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate by Calgarians.

The three award categories for purveyors to compete for are the Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate, and the Cup That Runneth Over award.

Hot chocolate lovers are able to try as many different versions as they can across YYC and can also rate each hot chocolate either on the website or via the app.

Last year, the top-rated hot chocolate winner came from the Cornerstone Music Cafe team. Who will be the winner this year? There are so many amazing ones to try and we’ve made a list of some of our favourites.

Here are 10 must-try options at this year’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

Honey Nut Hot Chocolate

Good Coffee Trade Co.

Malted Milk Hot Chocolate

Holy Cow

Hot Chocolate Float

Amato Gelato

Belgian Berry Bliss Hot Cocoa

Made by AKB

Caramel Wagon Wheel Hot Chocolates

The Bullet Train Coffee House

Charred Orange & Ginger Hot Chocolate

Vendome Cafe

Raspberry Hot Chocolate

Alforno

Chocolate-Covered Banana Split Extravaganza

Sammie Cafe

No Chill on the Coconut

Socality House

Schwarzwälder Cherry Bomb

Our Daily Brett

Check out all the spots to try during YYC Hot Chocolate Festival 2022.

A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels. This is from the same team that also runs the very popular YYC Summer Scoop Fest.

Last year, more than 60,000 hot chocolates were served, resulting in nearly $80,000 being raised for Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary