10 must-try drinks at this year's YYC Hot Chocolate Fest
YYC Hot Chocolate Fest has officially kicked off for another celebration of all things sugary sweet in 2023.
This year, the 12th annual festival is running from February 1 to 28. Participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers are competing to be voted YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate by Calgarians.
The three award categories for purveyors to compete for are the Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate, and the Cup That Runneth Over award.
Hot chocolate lovers are able to try as many different versions as they can across YYC and can also rate each hot chocolate either on the website or via the app.
Last year, the top-rated hot chocolate winner came from the Cornerstone Music Cafe team. Who will be the winner this year? There are so many amazing ones to try and we’ve made a list of some of our favourites.
Here are 10 must-try options at this year’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.
Honey Nut Hot Chocolate
Good Coffee Trade Co.
Malted Milk Hot Chocolate
Holy Cow
Hot Chocolate Float
Amato Gelato
Belgian Berry Bliss Hot Cocoa
Made by AKB
Caramel Wagon Wheel Hot Chocolates
The Bullet Train Coffee House
Charred Orange & Ginger Hot Chocolate
Vendome Cafe
Raspberry Hot Chocolate
Alforno
Chocolate-Covered Banana Split Extravaganza
Sammie Cafe
No Chill on the Coconut
Socality House
Schwarzwälder Cherry Bomb
Our Daily Brett
A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels. This is from the same team that also runs the very popular YYC Summer Scoop Fest.
Last year, more than 60,000 hot chocolates were served, resulting in nearly $80,000 being raised for Meals on Wheels.
YYC Hot Chocolate Festival 2023
When: February 1 to 28, 2023
Where: Participating locations across Calgary