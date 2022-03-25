Back for its 30th year, the annual Sorrentino’s Garlic Fest returns to Edmonton next month.

Celebrating all things garlic, this unique month-long festival features a series of fun fundraising events for foodie lovers to take part in.

Since 1992, Garlic Fest has raised an astonishing $5,153,544 total funds for local charities.

Sorrentino’s Cucina + Bar, an authentic Italian restaurant in Edmonton, is the proud host of this event, and this year they have partnered with QUALICO as the title sponsor.

This year, the 30th Annual Garlic Fest will be proudly offering support to the Alberta Lung’s “Breathing Space” Facility – a first of its kind in Canada.

Love garlic and can’t wait to see what this festival dedicated to it is all about? Here are all of the fundraising events taking place at Sorrentino’s Restaurant for April’s garlic fest.

BIG garlic NIGHT presented by WEM

If you’ve ever seen the outstanding movie (and Stanley Tucci’s breakout role) Big Night, this theme might be familiar to you. This is a celebration of Italian food and the classic dishes made well. There’s a saloon pop event, good times, and a feature menu where a portion of net sales will be going to charity.

When: Wednesday, April 13

Garlic Fest Mini-STOMP

The garlic stomp is the signature event of Sorrentino’s Garlic Fest and an expected Edmonton tradition. There will also be a special live performance by Sal Valentinetti, a finalist on America’s Got Talent for jazz singing.

When: Saturday, April 23

Garlic Fest Wine Dinner Week presented by Gabbiano Wine

Likely the smelliest wine dinner you’ve ever been to, the garlic-focused dishes at any of these five dinners in April will be paired with beautiful wines from the Gabbiano Winery.

When: April 1 to 30

Garlic Fest Cooking Classes by Sorrentino’s

Learn to cook (and cook with garlic) from the professional Chefs here at Sorrentino’s at this fun series. These will be held at Sorrentino’s Cooking Classes kitchen, with $10 from every ticket sold going to charity. What a great date idea — just bring breath mints.

When: April 1 to 30

For more details on tickets, head to Sorrentino’s website.