Ashley Callingbull, who became the first Indigenous woman to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in May 2022, will be among leaders and community members attending the Edmonton Oilers’ Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday, November 28.

Callingbull, also the first Canadian and Indigenous woman to win the Mrs. Universe title, will serve as a special in-game host against the Florida Panthers in a celebration set to “recognize the culture, talent, and creativity of Indigenous communities across Oil Country.”

“The Edmonton Oilers are proud of their long-standing relationship with the Indigenous peoples of Oil Country, and the club will never forget the history and communities of the land they play on,” Tim Shipton, executive vice president of OEG Sports & Entertainment, said in a release.

“We are honoured to celebrate the Indigenous people and communities across Northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories, and we are ever grateful to have such a passionate and supportive Indigenous fanbase.”

The Logan Alexis Singers, the Running Thunder Dancers & Drummers, a special Turtle Island opening video, as well as local Indigenous artists, educators, and business owners, will be featured throughout the night.

Distinguished elders International Chief Wilton Littlechild, Grand Chief George Arcand Jr. (Treat 6 First Nations), Grand Chief Arthur Noskey (Treaty 8 First Nations), Audrey Poitras (Metis Nation of Alberta Provincial president), Edna Elias (Inuit Elder, educator, and politician), and Kiya Bruno from the Samson First Nation will be returning to perform the Canadian national anthem in both Cree and English.

Special limited-edition Turtle Island jerseys — designed by Edmonton-based Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal — will be worn by Oilers players during warmups and auctioned at a later date with proceeds supporting local charities including the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society and Inner City Youth Development Association.

Proceeds from the Oilers’ 50/50 raffle will be in support of Spirit North and their work to empower Indigenous youth to be unstoppable in sport, school, and life, too.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Oilers Community Foundation for the Indigenous Celebration game,” said Beckie Scott, Spirit North founder and CEO.

“Support from this event will contribute directly to our partnerships with over 40 Indigenous communities here in Alberta, helping to develop and deliver programs that connect Indigenous youth to sport, play, the land, and ultimately, their potential.”