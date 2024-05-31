A new bakery specializing in sourdough treats is opening in Edmonton.

Better Baker is opening its doors at 10324 82nd Avenue NW, in the basement below The Woodrack Cafe, on May 31.

The bakery offers dozens of sweet and savoury treats, many of which use sourdough, a process that uses fermentation to add flavour to the dough.

Better Baker sources locally grown produce and the finest ingredients to create its baked goods, and its team of skilled bakers is passionate about the craft of baking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Better Baker (@betterbakeryeg)

The wide menu has everything from bread and bagels to scones, tarts, and so much more.

For bread aficionados, Better Baker has a variety of freshly made sourdough loaves, including aged cheddar and jalapeno, bacon, onion and potato, and chocolate and banana.

As well as the more traditional sourdough bread, the spot also offers sourdough bagels and pop-tarts in a range of flavours.

For Edmontonians seeking a real sweet treat, check out Better Baker’s half-pound cookies, which come in so many flavours, such as triple chocolate, smores, and cornflake kinder iterations.

If you happen to be visiting on opening day, you’ll be able to get your hands on a free sourdough bagel between 8 am and 10 pm.

Address: 10324 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram