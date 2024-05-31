If you’re an Edmonton Oilers fan hoping to watch a live game of the Western Conference Final, you may have been better off flying to Dallas.

The Oilers are currently knotted up 2-2 versus the Dallas Stars, with Game 5 set to take place tonight at the American Airlines Center.

One complaint amongst many fans each and every year is how expensive tickets can get in the playoffs. That is certainly the case once again this season. In fact, the cheapest available ticket for Sunday’s Game 6 at Rogers Place on Ticketmaster right now is $399.69. It’s a major reminder of just how big hockey is in Canada, as there are tickets available for Game 5 in Dallas tonight for a much more reasonable $170.55.

Tonight’s game is a pivotal one in the series for both teams. They have traded wins through the first four games, with the Oilers winning what felt like a must-win in Game 4 on Wednesday by a 5-2 final.

What’s made this series so exciting is the unpredictability of it. In Game 3, it seemed the Oilers had it in the bag as they took an early 2-0 lead. However, the Stars were able to storm back to take it by a 5-3 final.

Game 4 was the polar opposite, as it was the Stars who went up 2-0 early, only for the Oilers to pick things up and walk away with a victory. While both coaching staffs must be frustrated with their teams’ inabilities to hold down a lead, it has made for some very exciting hockey for all the fans tuning in.

Puck drop in what should be another very exciting outing is set to get underway this evening at 6:30 pm MT. Game 6, which is set for Sunday, will begin at 6 pm MT.