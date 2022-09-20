Smyth one of two players added to Oilers' inaugural Hall of Fame class

Ryan Smyth is heading to the Hall.

Smyth was one of two former members of the Edmonton Oilers chosen by the team’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee to be inducted in this year’s inaugural class this fall.

The Hall was created earlier this summer to “honour outstanding contributions or service to the team” and can include players, coaches, trainers, staff, executives, or any others whose role with the organization was extraordinary.

🏅 Lee Fogolin

Smyth is second in franchise history in games played for the Oilers at 971, coming over two separate runs from 1994-2007 and 2011-2014. In all, his 631 points (296 goals, 335 assists) rank seventh, and he’s tied for first all-time with 126 power-play goals alongside Glenn Anderson.

He had 22 goals in 68 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Smyth also represented the Oilers frequently on the international stage. He won gold with Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and won the World Championship in 2003 and 2004. He also won gold at the World Cup of Hockey in 2004 and the Spengler Cup in 2012. In all, he captained Canada six times internationally.

He will be joined in the Hall by Lee Fogolin.

Fogolin, a former Oilers captain, played 586 games with Edmonton and won the Stanley Cup with the club in 1984 and 1985.

The pair join Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather, and Rod Phillips in the inaugural 2022 class of the Oilers Hall of Fame. All 10 inductees were automatically inducted by way of having their banner retired by the team.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 3 when Edmonton hosts the New Jersey Devils.