The massive Oilers Fan Day is returning this weekend with sweet events

The massive Edmonton Oilers Fan Day returns this weekend following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day will include some sweet events and the chance to watch an open practice inside Rogers Place during the Oilers Training Camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.

If you are on the hunt for some new Oilers items to take home with you, the Oilers locker room sale in Ford Hall will give you the chance to purchase game-used equipment and other exclusive Oilers gear.

A “hot stove interview” and autograph session with Oilers alumni and Sportsnet broadcasters Louie DeBrusk and Craig Simpson will also be available for fans.

If you wander out to the ICE District Plaza, you can enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including a hockey zone to test your skills, a kids zone with bouncy castles, food trucks, prizes and a chance to meet Hunter the Lynx and members of the Orange and Blue Ice Crew.

The festivities begin on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 am and run until 2:30 pm, with free admission.

The Oilers will play their first game of the 2022-23 season on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.