Oilers new Oil Gear Reverse Retro jersey teased in tweet

The Oil Gear is back in the Edmonton Oilers rotation.

The famed, polarizing third jersey worn two decades ago is apparently set to make a return as part of the Reverse Retro series after Tom Gazzola of TSN 1260 teased the apparent jersey in a tweet.

The sliver of a photo features what is expected to be the return of the Oil Gear jersey conceived by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and Brent Ashe over 20 years ago.

The jersey has long been rumoured to return.

“The NHL is reintroducing the Reverse Retro program next season, and look for the Oilers to bring back the Todd McFarlane jersey with a new look or new colour twist to it,” Gazzola said on The Oil Stream podcast in March. “The Oil Gear will be returning next year, and it sounds like it’ll just have a renewed look and some new colours.”

Based on the rumors and leaks I've seen so far, this is my best guess at what the Oilers Reverse Retro will look like: pic.twitter.com/lToVgvNzMN — Oilers Access (@oilersaccess) August 29, 2022

The jersey was originally unveiled on October 26, 2001.

At the time, the navy, silver, and white colour scheme was a bit of a departure from the regular blue and orange the Oilers had featured. Its logo was a traditional oil drop positioned on an angle and surrounded by inner and outer gear shapes. The five rivets featured on the design represent the five Stanley Cups won in Edmonton’s history.

“We wanted it to be a hockey jersey but also a good wear if you were just walking down the street,” McFarlane told Edmonton Journal fashion writer Jean Fraser at the time of its release.