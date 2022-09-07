10 Oilers inducted into new team Hall of Fame at Rogers Place

Ten Edmonton Oilers alumni will be making up the first-ever class of the team’s newly announced Hall of Fame.

Set to debut this season, honoured members will see their names displayed above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.

“The Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame may include players, coaches, trainers, staff, executives or any other person whose role or service in the organization since its founding in 1972 is recognized as extraordinary,” a team release reads.

The initial class, to be inducted on November 3, when the Oilers take on the Devils, is as follows:

Wayne Gretzky

Jari Kurri

Grant Fuhr

Paul Coffey

Mark Messier

Glenn Anderson

Kevin Lowe

Glen Sather

Rod Phillips

Al Hamilton

All 10 inductees were automatically inducted by way of having their banner retired by the team.

Two others are expected to be added to the Oilers Hall of Fame later this year.

The selection committee, made out of 11 people, is “appointed based on their significant and varied experience in the game of hockey and the community.”

The initial term for selection committee members is three years, with the possibility to extend to a maximum of 15 years.

Oilers Hall of Fame selection committee

Former Oilers:

Wayne Gretzky

Ron Low

Louie DeBrusk

Chris Joseph

Bruce MacGregor

Media members:

Jim Matheson

Terry Jones

Bob Stauffer

Jason Gregor

Community members: