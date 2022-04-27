Siam Thai Kitchen, one of Edmonton’s premier Thai restaurants, is opening a new location in May.

This authentic Thai spot already has one very popular location in Edmonton at 15883 116 Avenue NW, and the new spot will be opening up at 242 Mistatim Road on St. Albert Trail.

Serving authentic Thai food, Siam Thai Kitchen aims to bring the finest culinary food Thai and Asian dishes to YEG, using homegrown and fresh ingredients.

Modern cooking techniques and fusion flavours make the menu here such an exciting one.

Thai chicken wings, pineapple shrimp, green onion cakes, and the crab rangoon, crispy wontons filled with cream cheese and crab, are just a few of the appetizers you should start with.

As with any great Thai restaurant, there are plenty of soups and salads here, like the classic Tom Yum Kai soup and much-loved papaya salad.

With so many delicious curries, noodles, stir-fries, and rice dishes, we recommend coming with a group so that you can try a little bit of everything.

Green and red curries, drunken noodles, Penang, and Thai sweet and sour chicken are just a few of our favourites.

And don’t worry there’s an excellent Pad Thai dish here as well, with all of the classic ingredients of rice noodles with homemade tamarind sauce, egg, tofu, chicken, beans sprouts, chives, and roasted peanuts, all of which are then topped with deep-fried prawns.

Stay tuned for an exact opening date in May and be the first to check out this highly-anticipated new location.

Siam Thai Kitchen

Address: 242 Mistatim Road NW, Edmonton

Instagram