After a few weeks of waiting, Edmonton Oilers fans are finally being treated to pictures and videos of Connor McDavid and his long-term partner Lauren Kyle’s wedding.

The couple tied the knot on July 27, but intentionally kept things quiet at the time. Recently, however, photos have started coming out, and it looked like a fantastic time.

I know everyone else has also posted this one and I have nothing else to add I just need you all to look at it again pic.twitter.com/BpNRHTUOSk — connor smythe (@edmonton_eulers) August 13, 2024

As amazing as the picture above and several others were, a new video posted on TikTok by Loud Luxury shows just how great of a party it was. The Canadian DJ duo performed at the wedding, and had several Oilers, both current and former, up on stage with them.

“Introducing the Edmonton Oilers to house music was an experience,” the duo captioned the video.

Current Oilers spotted in the epic video include Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane, Connor Brown, and, of course, McDavid. Meanwhile, Ryan McLeod, who was recently traded to the Buffalo Sabres, was at the front of the stage shirtless. Standing beside McLeod is another former Oiler Warren Foegele, who signed with the LA Kings on the opening day of free agency.

McDavid and Kyle got engaged in June 2023, though not much info was given on how the Oilers captain went about his proposal. Since the wedding, Vogue provided some details regarding the special day.

“Connor told me we had a charity event at a golf course in Muskoka to attend,” Kyle said. “As we were on our way to the event from the city, we stopped at our cottage to drop off our dog Lenard, to my surprise as we got out of the car there was a trail of flowers leading us to a beautiful set-up on the deck.”

The entire photo collection from the wedding, as well as more details about the happy couple, can be seen on Vogue‘s website.