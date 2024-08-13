If you were waiting for the photos of the wedding between Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and designer Lauren Kyle, you can forever remember August 13 as the day those pictures emerged.

But while their wedding was taking place on Old Woman Island, located in Ontario’s Lake Muskoka, it appears that Vogue Australia got the first details out about arguably Canada’s biggest wedding of the summer.

sorry to get sappy but lauren 😭 mcdavid 😭 pic.twitter.com/7xyuvCUvmn — nybu (@mcdrat_) August 13, 2024

Photographer Pablo Laguia was the key documentarian of the weekend, which primarily featured McDavid in a custom tux by the Montreal-based Cloakroom and Kyle in a Vivienne Westwood Couture gown for the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia)

On the wedding day, Kyle had three dresses: one for the ceremony, one for the reception, and one for the afterparty, while she had five dresses done up for the weekend itself.

Details also emerged about McDavid’s proposal to Kyle last summer, taking place at their cottage on the same lake.

“Connor told me we had a charity event at a golf course in Muskoka to attend,” Kyle said in the interview about how McDavid caught her by surprise. “As we were on our way to the event from the city, we stopped at our cottage to drop off our dog, Lenard. To my surprise, as we got out of the car, there was a trail of flowers leading us to a beautiful set-up on the deck.”

And while McDavid might seem like the kind of person who is all hockey all the time, the Oilers star played the song “Only Love” by Ben Howard on guitar for his proposal to Kyle, which the pair also used as their first dance song.

Meanwhile, Kyle used the song “For The First Time” by Rod Stewart for her father-daughter dance.

I know everyone else has also posted this one and I have nothing else to add I just need you all to look at it again pic.twitter.com/BpNRHTUOSk — connor smythe (@edmonton_eulers) August 13, 2024

The entire photo collection and more details about the wedding can be seen on Vogue’s website.