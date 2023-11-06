FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Shiddy's Distilling: Popular Edmonton distillery to open taproom in 2024

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Nov 6 2023, 11:02 pm
Shiddy's Distilling: Popular Edmonton distillery to open taproom in 2024

Shiddy’s Distilling, an Edmonton-based distillery offering all sorts of delicious vodka-based beverages, will open a taproom in the new year, joining a growing number of breweries and distilleries in Edmonton’s Happy Beer Street brewery district.

Construction is underway at the distillery’s first taproom, which is expected to open in 2024. Shiddy’s is the sister distillery of Sea Change Brewing Co., one of Edmonton’s most popular breweries.

“Big things happening over here. Just look for the big Orange… thing,” Shiddy’s wrote in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiddy’s (@shiddys)

The distillery will be located at 9908 78th Avenue, next to Ale Architect, which opened in the spring.

Shiddy’s brews a range of tasty vodka beverages, including the Sonic Punch, a tropical-tasting drink; the Prairie Fairy, which is a summer raspberry flavour; and its OG flavour, the McShiddy, an orange-flavoured vodka drink.

All the brews are gluten-free, made with natural ingredients, and so delicious that it’s easy to drink a few too many of them — ask us how we know.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiddy’s (@shiddys)

No word yet on what the menu will look like at the distillery or its exact opening date, but we’ll keep you posted.

We can’t wait for Shiddy’s Distilling to open up! Happy Beer Street will definitely be a hotspot next summer with this exciting addition.

In the meantime, check out some other fantastic breweries in the district, including Bent Stick Brewing, Blind Enthusiasm, The Monolith, and many more.

Shiddy’s Distilling

Address: 9908 78th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop