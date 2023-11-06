Shiddy’s Distilling, an Edmonton-based distillery offering all sorts of delicious vodka-based beverages, will open a taproom in the new year, joining a growing number of breweries and distilleries in Edmonton’s Happy Beer Street brewery district.

Construction is underway at the distillery’s first taproom, which is expected to open in 2024. Shiddy’s is the sister distillery of Sea Change Brewing Co., one of Edmonton’s most popular breweries.

“Big things happening over here. Just look for the big Orange… thing,” Shiddy’s wrote in an Instagram post.

The distillery will be located at 9908 78th Avenue, next to Ale Architect, which opened in the spring.

Shiddy’s brews a range of tasty vodka beverages, including the Sonic Punch, a tropical-tasting drink; the Prairie Fairy, which is a summer raspberry flavour; and its OG flavour, the McShiddy, an orange-flavoured vodka drink.

All the brews are gluten-free, made with natural ingredients, and so delicious that it’s easy to drink a few too many of them — ask us how we know.

No word yet on what the menu will look like at the distillery or its exact opening date, but we’ll keep you posted.

We can’t wait for Shiddy’s Distilling to open up! Happy Beer Street will definitely be a hotspot next summer with this exciting addition.

In the meantime, check out some other fantastic breweries in the district, including Bent Stick Brewing, Blind Enthusiasm, The Monolith, and many more.

Shiddy’s Distilling

Address: 9908 78th Avenue, Edmonton

