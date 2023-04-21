Ale Architect, an exciting new taproom serving crisp lagers, Belgian ales, and hazy IPAs, opened its doors recently in Edmonton.

While the brand has been around since 2018, it has been seeking a permanent space for years, finally settling on a space just south of Whyte Avenue in a rapidly-growing brewery corridor.

At this new taproom, you can look forward to a number of rotating, seasonal, and one-off beers available next to its mainstays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ale Architect (@ale_architect)

“Opening today! 3 – 10. See you soon!” the taproom wrote in an Instagram post on April 5.

“Up to 24 delicious beverages on tap at one time. There will always be something new and interesting to try here.”

Also, what could be a better combo than beer and pizza? In addition to all of these stellar drinks, Ale Architect also serves pizza from Birch & Bear, a fantastic West Coast-inspired pizza joint that opened downtown last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ale Architect (@ale_architect)

Among the joint’s most popular offerings is the Lil’ Crispy, a light, clean, crisp German-style lager. Glow Pop 2 is a fruity and bright pale ale, and we can’t wait to try Django, a spiced white beer with ginger and Szechuan pepper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ale Architect (@ale_architect)

Located just south of Whyte Avenue along 99th Street, the taproom joins several other breweries in the area to form “Happy Beer Street.”

Some of the other incredible breweries you can find around here include Bent Stick Brewing, Blind Enthusiasm, The Monolith, and many more.

A south-facing patio makes this highly anticipated spot a sure bet during those hot summer days.

Address: 9918 76th Avenue

Instagram