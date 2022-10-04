A massive Sephora is opening this month just outside of Edmonton

It’s news that will make your bank account quiver — a massive Sephora store is opening just outside of Edmonton later this month.

The grand opening of the Sephora Emerald Hills location in Sherwood Park is on October 14 and will become the gigantic retailer’s 14th store in the province.

The store is an impressive 4,702 square feet in size and to kick off the grand opening with a bang, Sephora is offering Beauty Insiders a complimentary tote bag with any $100 in-store purchase, while supplies last.

The Emerald Hills location is the first to be opening in Sherwood Park, and the 97th in Canada.

Sephora Sherwood Park Emeral Hills

When: Opening October 14 | Regular store hours will be Monday to Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Unit 800, 7000 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park