The newest Blowers & Grafton location opens its doors in Sherwood Park this week, and it’s the largest one of the Canadian East Coast-inspired street food and bar eatery in the country.

Naturally, Daily Hive had to go check it out, and Sherwood Park is in for one heck of a treat.

With two already-very-popular spots in Edmonton at 10550 82nd Avenue NW and 6255 Currents Drive, this new outpost is located at #500 – 7000 Emerald Drive.

Known for East Coast comforts, like amazing Halifax-style food, craft beers, and a solid happy hour, it’s amazing to see the franchise adding a huge new location in the YEG area.

The location has a seating capacity of more than 200 people, with a stage for a live band to play and a large outdoor patio. This place is going to be BUMPING during Oilers games and will be a perfect spot for patio drinks once summer rolls around again.

To start, we had to go for the signature and traditional fried pepperoni and garlic fingers, just a few of the ways Blowers & Grafton is bringing a taste of the Maritimes to Sherwood Park.

The chain is known for its mini lobster rolls, with real chunks of Atlantic lobster and served with housemade potato chips. If you want a taste of the east coast or missing some of the dishes from home, this is perfect for you.

Pizza may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you visit, but trust it is a must-try. The Oh Canada is a vibe, as is the Halifax Works. Literally, try them all.

The drink menu is also extensive, and if you are a fan of Caesars, this is a spot to have on. The garnishes involved, holy moly. Practically an appetizer!

The grand opening for this highly anticipated spot will be on Wednesday, September 28.

Blowers & Grafton Sherwood Park

Address: #500 – 7000 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short