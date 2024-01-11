Korean restaurant Hanjan opens its third Edmonton location

It’s going to be a year of exciting restaurant openings in Edmonton, and one of the city’s most popular spots has just opened a brand-new location.

Korean restaurant Hanjan has opened a new spot on Whyte Avenue. It is Hanjan’s third outpost in the city, with locations on 114th Street NW and 99th Street NW.

Owned and operated by a mother-and-son duo, Hanjan offers Korean comfort food that is a “love letter” to traditional home-cooked meals.

With an extensive menu of appetizers, noodle and rice dishes, soups and stews, grilled meat and Korean fried chicken, guests have their pick of the very best in Korean dining.

You can try classic dishes like bibimbap and samkyupsal, and dessert lovers will need to try Hanjan’s Honey Butter Bread.

The new location is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 12 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANJAN (@hanjanyeg)

Address: 10536 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram