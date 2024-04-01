Country superstar Sam Hunt is bringing his new summer tour to Edmonton

Edmonton is going country in 2024, with some of the biggest names in the music genre coming to town, and we can now add superstar Sam Hunt to the lineup!

The award-winning hitmaker is bringing his new Locked Up Tour to Rogers Place on Saturday, September 21

Hunt’s Summer Amphitheater Tour will also stop in Vancouver and Calgary among the seven Canadian dates announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic)

Five-time Grammy nominee Hunt is releasing his latest EP, Locked Up, on Friday, April 5, and will perform the title track at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.

The Cedartown, Georgia, star has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards as well as an American Music Award for his massive hits off albums Montevallo and Southside. Since 2014, Hunt has achieved over 14 billion streams worldwide.

Hunt joins fellow country music greats Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan coming to Edmonton this year. Are you looking forward to their concerts? Let us know in the comments!

When: September 21, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.