Two Edmonton restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2023

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2023 was just unveiled, and that means we know what the judges chose as the best restaurants in Edmonton.

There are two spots that made the list this year, which is actually great news because, in 2022, there were zero!

Edmonton is increasingly becoming a destination for some of the best food in the country, and we couldn’t be more proud.

Biera was the highest-ranking restaurant from Edmonton on the list, landing at number 84, while the other spot went to Rge Rd at 89.

Biera is a contemporary neighbourhood restaurant with fantastic share plates and a solid selection of charcuterie, and Rge Rd serves modern Canadian cuisine using ingredients from local farms and ranches. Both are definitely two of the best restaurants in YEG.

So what was the top-ranked restaurant in the entire country this year? That honour will go to Mon Lapin in Montreal.

As for the rest of Alberta…

Major Tom was the highest-ranking restaurant from Calgary on the list, landing at number 13. This is another feather in the cap of the super popular restaurant, which also won Best New Restaurant last year and Best Cocktail.

Other notable YYC spots that made it onto the top half of the coveted list include River Cafe at 22 (the highest-ranked YYC spot last year at 10), D.O.P. (23) and Eight (37).

At number 75 on the list is Calgary’s Lulu Bar, with Lonely Mouth Bar and Shokunin rounding out the list. Lupo out in Banff also made the top 100 (95).

