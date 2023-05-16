Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2023, and a popular YEG spot made the list: Biera.

It was the highest-ranking restaurant from Edmonton on the list, landing at number 84, while the other spot went to Rge Rd at 89.

Looking to create “unique experiences for food lovers,” it’s a contemporary neighbourhood restaurant with fantastic share plates and a solid selection of charcuterie, brunch, beer, cocktails, and more.

“We are honoured to be chosen as one of @canadasbest100 restaurants for the 4th time,” Biera stated in an Instagram post.

“This recognition is only possible because of the hard work and talent of each of our team members, and the support of our wonderful community and local producers!”

But what makes this restaurant so special?

Located at 9570 76th Avenue NW, Biera is packed every night in a chill space decorated with wood finishings, a welcoming patio, hanging lights, and an especially unique barrel room. It feels like an upscale pub that just happens to serve a totally fantastic and unpretentious food menu.

The menus here are simple. They can change depending on when you go, and can there are side menus as well, but they are not confusingly split into categories of sides, starters, mains, entrees, steaks, desserts, and otherwise…it’s just a list of shareable dishes. Order what you want!

The dinner menu currently has 13 dishes on it, from chicory salad to wood-fired Berkshire pork shoulder.

To start, we suggest trying the dumplings with kale, preserved lemon, and whey. A larger option could be the steak au poivre, prepared black garlic butter sauce and served with a side of matchstick fries, house citrus togarashi, and a green leaf salad. Whatever you do, order the grilled ACME chicken with a sour cream pickle sauce, Taiwanese cabbage, and socrate cucumbers.

Making the dinner menu even more interesting is the cheese bar, an assortment of a la carte charcuterie items to design a platter catered to your tastes. Some of the add-ons and options include fermented beer honey, aged cheddar, chai porter jelly, pear thyme jam, spiced chewy pear, fried Quebec halloumi, truffula vegan cheese, and sourdough crackers, to name just a few.

Most restaurants have two or three dessert options for a sweet treat after the meal. Some might even have four if they’re really ambitious. Biera has six! From the sourdough ice cream made of buttermilk sorbet, cocoa nib crunch, and sponge toffee to the pink lady apple cake, saying no to dessert just doesn’t make sense here.

Don’t miss the weekend brunch either, with creative plates like cornmeal pancakes, English breakfasts, scrambled eggs Florentine, and more.

If you live in Edmonton and have never been here, this is your wake-up call to finally make that reservation. If it’s worth the trip to visit YEG just to dine here (and it is) then what are you waiting for?

Address: 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram