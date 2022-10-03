There are some extremely cool (and spooky Halloween) Edmonton food events coming in October.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the fall season looks even better.

This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like Thanksgiving lunch, speed dating, and international food festivals.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in October.

Thanksgiving Heat and Eat Dinners

These dinners offer the catered Thanksgiving experience right at home.

With three options to choose from, you can’t go wrong. Eat it whenever you want, just reheat it in the oven.

Option 1 includes a butter-basted turkey, glazed ham, rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, apple and sage stuffing, sauteed cabbage with bacon and caramelized onions, cranberry sauce, gravy, coleslaw and dinner rolls. For dessert, it’s a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

When: Available until October 3

Where: At home

Price: $32.84

Just in time for Halloween!

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.

When: Wednesday, October 5, from 4 to 7:30 pm

Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Bent Stick & ’88 brewing

Tickets to this event include a pour from two limited casks and some light food, but also an entry to this celebration of two popular spots. There will also be live music at the event, with the show starting at 9 pm at The Common.

The meeting place is at 5 pm at High Level Streetcar.

When: Thursday, October 6 at 5 pm

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $56.93 per ticket

Speed Dating in Edmonton

It’s cuffing season which means this is definitely one of the best Edmonton food events in October.

Doing away with many of the awkward things found at many speed dating events, this night aims to create an atmosphere that is casual and comfortable for everyone.

When: Thursday, October 6, from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Hart’s Table & Bar – 14229 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $42

This is a unique blindfolded dining experience that relies on using your other senses to enjoy the food and company.

It’s a great idea, and maybe even a little scary in the spirit of Halloween just around the corner. It won’t be around for long and is one of the most unique and best Edmonton food events in October.

When: Thursday, October 6 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $80

DARK is an Edmonton haunted festival, featuring terrifying experiences, but also local food trucks, themed cocktails, and a live DJ spinning spooky songs and beats.

When: October 7 to 30, from 7 to 11 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $45

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATasteOfNigeria (@a.taste.of.nigeria)

This Taste of Nigeria fest is a first of its kind for YEG, featuring Nigerian music, fashion, dance, food, and more.

When: Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 8 pm

Where: Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $12