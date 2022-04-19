A new bar is opening this weekend at an iconic Whyte Ave location

A new bar is opening this weekend on Whyte Avenue, in undoubtedly an iconic location in which many Edmontonians have grabbed a drink before.

Rally Social Room is in the building that housed the Billiard Club, which Edmonton lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP Billiard Club, but we can’t wait to check out the location now!

The building itself is super neat, and the Rally Social Room says cover is being waived all weekend long along with ping pong, billiards, and shuffleboard up for grabs.

Its grand opening is Friday, April 22 at 10 pm and is open until “late.” On Saturday, April 23 the bars hours are from 7 pm until “late” as well.

The bar is on the heels of a new pizza spot opening on Whyte Ave. We love to see all these new spots popping up!

Address: Whyte Avenue & 105th Street (Former Billiard Club)

