Edmonton spot offering FREE burritos this weekend
Jul 9 2021, 1:48 pm
Mexican-style fast food joint Quesada Burritos & Tacos is celebrating a milestone, giving out free burritos at its 150th store location in Canada located in Edmonton.
Burrito lovers can head to the Mexican eatery on Jasper Avenue for free burritos on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, from 11 to 7 pm while supplies last.
There are currently two Quesada Burritos & Tacos locations in Edmonton.
Quesada Burritos & Tacos
Address: 10834 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 587-415-6378