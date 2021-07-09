Edmonton spot offering FREE burritos this weekend

Mexican-style fast food joint Quesada Burritos & Tacos is celebrating a milestone, giving out free burritos at its 150th store location in Canada located in Edmonton.

Burrito lovers can head to the Mexican eatery on Jasper Avenue for free burritos on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, from 11 to 7 pm while supplies last.

There are currently two Quesada Burritos & Tacos locations in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quesada Burritos & Tacos (@quesadaburritos)

Address: 10834 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-415-6378

Facebook | Instagram