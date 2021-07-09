Best happy hour destinations in Edmonton? Look no further. Why not enjoy your days in YEG bar hopping, and saving some coin while you are doing it?

From tacos to beers and everything in between, here are seven must-visit happy hour spots in Edmonton.

Kick back and relax in The Common’s gastro-lounge or spacious patio. The Common’s happy hour offers savings on appies, cocktails and select draught.

Happy Hour: Happy hour drinks run from 3 to 6 pm on Tuesday to Friday

Address: 9910 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-452-7333

A piece of the east coast right on Whyte Avenue, Blowers & Grafton is loved for its large drink selection, fun atmosphere and its happy hour. Visit them and enjoy daily specials like Well High Balls $4 or a few bucks knocked off their food menu including their personal garlic fingers or chips & dip.

Happy Hour: Monday to Sunday from 3 to 6 pm and 9 pm to close

Address: 10550 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-250-3663

Happy hour lovers will want to check out El Cortez. Six different types of tacos are on special, as are Crunchy Queso Fries and Valentina Cauliflower. There are numerous drinks deals, but if you are looking for specials on tequila, this is the spot to be.

Happy Hour: Monday to Sunday from 4 to 6 pm and 10 pm to close Friday and Saturday

Address: 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-0200

Looking for a cozy spot filled with eclectic vibes to settle into? Sherlock Holmes Pubs is that place, with a downtown location and one near the University of Alberta. Sherlock’s Lager is on special for just $5, with discounts to their domestic bottles and well highballs.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday, 3 to 7 pm, all day Sunday

Address: 8519 112 Street, Edmonton (Campus)

Phone: 780-431-0091

Address: 10012 101 Avenue, Edmonton (Downtown)

Phone: 780-426-7784

A gem and staple on Whyte Avenue, The Black Dog Freehouse provides a prime lineup of drinks to choose from during their five-hour-long happy hour. Shots of Jack Daniels, Jagermeister or Olmeca Gold Tequila are just $4, as are domestic bottles of beer. A variety of well highballs are just $3.75 too.

Happy Hour: Monday to Saturday 2 to 7 pm

Address: 10425 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-439-1082

Nestled on Whyte Avenue, Malt & Mortar offers a revolving list of brews. When it comes to their happy hour, take in Draught Sleeves from $5 and $5 Well Highballs. They have a flurry of great daily specials too.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday 3 to 6 pm

Address: 10416 82 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 587-454-6093

Select brews are just $6, along with the house red or white wine. Deals can be found on appies, as well as full meals like the delicious gravity burger with fries for just $15.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday 3 to 6 pm

Address: 11736 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-430-4677

