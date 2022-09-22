A HUGE Halloween event with glowing pumpkins opens in Edmonton soon
Fall has arrived in YEG and we are so excited for a mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Edmonton.
Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 29 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.
The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.
Just add it to the Edmonton Corn Maze, Deadmonton, and DARK at Fort Edmonton Park as some of the things to check out this upcoming spooky season.
Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton 2022
When: September 29 to October 31
Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton
Time: Various
Cost: $21.95 per adult, tickets can be found here