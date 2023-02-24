Puljujarvi no sure bet to be moved by Oilers before trade deadline: report

Jesse Puljujarvi could remain a member of the Edmonton Oilers beyond March 3.

Puljujarvi, who has heard his name bandied about in rumours all season as it pertains to trade talk and even potential waiver wire fodder, could play out the remainder of the regular season in Edmonton, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“I think the bigger thing is if you look at [Oilers general manager] Ken Holland, he’s been careful about not leaving them vulnerable to injury,” Friedman said on The Jeff Marek Show on Thursday. “We know now that [Evander] Kane has what’s believed to be a rib injury and he’s going to miss a little bit of time. [Dylan] Holloway is out for a little bit of time now after getting hurt in the American Hockey League.

“One of the reasons he didn’t put these guys on waivers is because he wants to protect against this. Now I’m not even convinced Puljujarvi is going to be traded in-season. I mean, they might have to do it because they might make a trade and need the cap room or the roster spot, but if you told me now he’s going to finish out the year in Edmonton, nothing would surprise me anymore unless they make a move that gives them some depth because they’re short.

“That’s the one thing that Holland has been right about. Don’t walk yourself into trouble by being short. So far he has not done that.”

Puljujarvi was rumoured as recently as two weeks ago to hit the waiver wire in order to free up some much-needed cap space for Edmonton heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3.

The 24-year-old has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 56 games this season and averages 12:26 of ice time per game — 17th on the Oilers.

Rumours surrounding Puljujarvi have run rampant all season long, with both player and team seeking a “fresh start” as early as last June.

A report last week suggested Edmonton was looking at extending Puljujarvi, too.

The Oilers sit with a share of second in the Pacific Division, alongside the Los Angeles Kings, with a 32-19-8 record for 72 points and a .610 points percentage in 59 games. Edmonton sits three back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead, with Vegas holding one game at hand.

They’re two up on the Seattle Kraken for fourth, with Seattle holding a game at hand, and six clear of the provincial rival Calgary Flames, who have 66 points through 59 games.

They have the best chance of any Western Conference or Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, according to MoneyPuck.

At times, they’ve been linked to big-ticket trade targets Patrick Kane and Erik Karlsson, as well as the likes of Vladislav Gavrikov and Jakob Chychrun.

Holland has suggested it’ll take “real gymnastics” to complete any transaction prior to the deadline and said Edmonton is “dollar in, dollar out” because of cap inflexibility.

It’s what’s made Puljujarvi, who carries a $3 million cap hit on a contract that expires at season’s end, a popular target to be moved.