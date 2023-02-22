Oilers likely out on potential Erik Karlsson trade: report

Erik Karlsson’s price tag is reportedly too high for the Edmonton Oilers to consider ahead of next week’s NHL trade deadline.

The 32-year-old San Jose Sharks defenceman is having a sensational season, with 76 points in 58 games. The Oilers are interested in acquiring him, according to multiple reports, and they’re not alone.

Edmonton has been linked to Karlsson off and on since December.

This is despite Karlsson’s hefty contract, which carries a $12 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. The Sharks will still likely have to retain salary to facilitate a deal, but it appears they’re not willing to take on enough money for the Oilers’ liking.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting that a deal is unlikely unless the Sharks change their tune on retaining salary. San Jose is willing to retain between $2 million and $3 million annually on Karlsson’s deal, says Pagnotta, who adds that the Oilers are looking for the Sharks to retain up to $5 million.

Karlsson is on track to become just the sixth defenceman in NHL history to record 100 points in a season and the first to do it since Brian Leetch did it in 1992. Imagine what he could do with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers’ power play.