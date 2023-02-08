Holland says Oilers need "real gymnastics" to fit in high-dollar trade target

The Edmonton Oilers are in a position to be a buyer ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

Their cap situation says otherwise, however.

And Oilers general manager Ken Holland knows it.

“Whether it’s forwards or defence, it’s my job to be aware of who is available and eventually what the price might be,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday on the Got Yer Back podcast with Ryan Rishaug, Mike Johnson, and Pierre LeBrun.

“Regardless of names, we’re dollar in, dollar out, so we start bringing in people with big cap numbers, we’re going to have to do some real gymnastics here to move people out. When you’re in a LTI situation like we are, it’s much more difficult at the trade deadline.

“Would I like to do something? Yes, I would like to do something. Am I convinced I’m going to do something? I don’t know. I’ve got to work the phone lines and see. Eventually, you’ve got to find a fit.”

They have $1.125 million in cap space available, according to CapFriendly, and are over $9 million into long-term injured reserve. Forward Kailer Yamamoto, who has a $3.1 million cap hit, is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve on Saturday.

The Oilers will need to free up cap space to activate him.

Finding a way to move Jesse Puljujarvi could be one option for Holland.

Puljujarvi, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, has long been rumoured as a potential trade target or straight-up waiver wire dump to help the Oilers gain cap clarity.

The 24-year-old, who has been a healthy scratch of late, is a pending restricted free agent at season’s end and has just 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 49 games this season.

“I’ve got to make some decisions,” Holland said.

“Once Yamamoto comes off LTI and if nobody else goes on, I’ve got some real difficult decisions to make,” Holland admitted. “All of our bottom of the roster players are going to be involved in that decision to decide. They all can’t stay.”

The trade deadline is March 3.

Edmonton, fourth in the Pacific Division, holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup playoffs from the Western Conference by way of a 29-18-4 record for 62 points and a .608 points percentage.

They are 8-1-1 in the past 10 games.

“All this is a balancing act.

“I’ve looked at our team. I’m going to keep watching our team, and try to figure out a way, a player that can have a positive impact — whether it’s depth or whether it’s more of a top-four, top-five defenceman or top-seven forward — and see if we can make something happen.

“I’ve been able to do some of that sometimes. Sometimes I haven’t.”