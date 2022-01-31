La Poutine Week is returning in 2022, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 this year.

In its 10th consecutive year, the event competition has been extended from one to two weeks, spreading more poutine joy and raising money for multiple charities.

This year, the money raised will help support charities across Canada, like the ANEB, United Way, Moisson Quebec, and more.

All 28 of the things to eat during Calgary’s two-week-long poutine festival can be found here, and here are just 10 of the poutine creations we are excited to try.

Hot Philly Steak and Fries: Meatza Poutine – $12.19

Susan’s Kitchen: Taco Supreme Poutine – $9.50

Big Bite Pizza and Donair: Donair Poutine – $11.50

Cilantro and Chive: Dill Pickle Poutine – $16.50

La Poutine Inc.: The Grilled Cheese – $15

Greta Bar Edmonton: Big Mac Poutine – $15

WayBack Burgers: Butter Chicken Tater Tot Poutine – $12.49

1st Round: Bacon Cheeseburger Poutine – $15.99

Loaded Pierogi: The Queso-Rizo Poutine – $15.99

Western Sandwich Company: Pulled Pork Poutine – $13.99

La Poutine Week Edmonton

When: February 1 to 14, 2022

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

