Prestons Restaurant and Lounge, just steps away from Rogers Place, just launched its new dining experience.

Offering up comfort food classics with hearty portions and big flavours, this is a totally relaunched food menu in a familiar spot. Found inside the Coast Edmonton Downtown, this new service started on March 1.

The familiar space is under brand new management and a brand new menu so it’s definitely going to be worth checking out.

The classic breakfast dishes here are scratch-made, made-to-order, and created with a twist. There’s even a full breakfast buffet available on the weekends. The Yegger Bomb, a truly Edmonton-inspired dish, is made with a fried egg, Calabrese sausage, avocado, Havarti cheese, arugula, vine-ripened tomatoes, and chipotle on a toasted ciabatta bun with fruit kabob on the side.

There are so many great places to eat near Rogers Place, and this is one more option, especially in the AM.

A Cappella Catering has taken over the kitchen operations here, which is the first time the food service has entered the restaurant scene in its 30+ years in business. It’s an exciting endeavour and it’s officially started.

Prestons Restaurant and Lounge

Address: 10155 105th Street NW, Edmonton

