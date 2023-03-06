Prestons Restaurant and Lounge relaunches new concept in Edmonton
Prestons Restaurant and Lounge, just steps away from Rogers Place, just launched its new dining experience.
Offering up comfort food classics with hearty portions and big flavours, this is a totally relaunched food menu in a familiar spot. Found inside the Coast Edmonton Downtown, this new service started on March 1.
The familiar space is under brand new management and a brand new menu so it’s definitely going to be worth checking out.
The classic breakfast dishes here are scratch-made, made-to-order, and created with a twist. There’s even a full breakfast buffet available on the weekends. The Yegger Bomb, a truly Edmonton-inspired dish, is made with a fried egg, Calabrese sausage, avocado, Havarti cheese, arugula, vine-ripened tomatoes, and chipotle on a toasted ciabatta bun with fruit kabob on the side.
- You might also like:
- 7 best Edmonton food events to check out this week
- Popular French bakery and gourmet cheese shop reopens in new Edmonton location
- All 55+ restaurants revealed for one of Edmonton's most anticipated food festivals
There are so many great places to eat near Rogers Place, and this is one more option, especially in the AM.
A Cappella Catering has taken over the kitchen operations here, which is the first time the food service has entered the restaurant scene in its 30+ years in business. It’s an exciting endeavour and it’s officially started.
View this post on Instagram
Prestons Restaurant and Lounge
Address: 10155 105th Street NW, Edmonton