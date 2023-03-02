Bonjour Bakery, a new location from the Boulangerie Bonjour team, just opened in its new location in Edmonton.

Now located at 9913 82nd Avenue, this reopened spot specializes in baked goods, cheese, and “pain au levain”, which is French for sourdough.

Loaves of bread, baguettes, organic bran muffins, and more are baked fresh and sold daily, but the selection of amazing cheeses is a reason to visit here as well.

The list of gourmet cheeses rotates and changes, but there are over 75 kinds at all times to suit whatever kind of cheese board you’re making, or sandwich, pizza, or otherwise. Some of them are made from goat, sheep, or cow’s milk, and even harder to find at your average cheese shop, they’re made from both pasteurized and raw milk.

It’s so great to have this spot back in YEG. The team takes its craft very seriously and the goods sold are some of the best in the city. Check out this new space that opened back up at the beginning of February.

Bonjour Bakery

Address: 9913 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Facebook