7 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 6 to 12
March is a month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia events, popular markets, beer festivals, and a series of live music and dinner sessions. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Edmonton Craft Beer Fest
This is a massive annual event filled with excited beer lovers, craft beer samples, and amazing food vendors.
When: March 10 and 11, 2023
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Price: $19.99 to $49.99
Blue Jay Sessions
The Blue Jay Sessions are coming to Edmonton!
These intimate dinners, brunches, and cocktail hours are a YYC favourite, and this month, the foodie events are arriving in YEG. Check out the site as well to see what each session entails and the live music to expect.
When: March 9 to 11, 2023
Where: OTTO Food & Drink — 11405 95th Street, Edmonton
Price: Starting at $15
Dry-Aged Steak Night
Have you ever wondered what a dry-aged steak tastes like? Or why it tastes like that? or what makes it so special?
This is a great opportunity to experience it all. This dinner includes a 2 oz dry-aged steak, served with mashed potatoes with Boursin cheese, red wine demi-glace, broccolini, and cheese toast.
When: March 10 and 11 at 6 pm
Where: The Canadian Icehouse — 10332 103rd Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $49.99
The Kitchen: Banana Muffins
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty sweet one. You’ll learn the process of creating classic banana muffins.
When: Thursday, March 9 from 1 to 2 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
